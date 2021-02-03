How to make Big Game white chocolate pretzels | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Big Game white chocolate pretzels. White chocolate can be tricky, so if you would like to use a substitute such as almond bark, you can. Below is a recipe on how you can make this sweet snack for your Big Game party. 

INGREDIENTS:

  1. Pretzels
  2. White chocolate or almond bark
  3. Parchment paper
  4. Food coloring 
  5. Baking sheet 

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. The best way to melt your white chocolate is using the double boiler method. You can either do this over the stove or a safer option, boil water, put it in a large bowl, then take a smaller bowl, fill it with white chocolate and let it melt.
  2. Once melted, add your team’s colors to it with food coloring and then mix. 
  3. Grab your pretzels, dip them, and then place them on parchment paper. 
  4. Once all of your pretzels are dipped, put them in the fridge for a few hours. You can also put them in the freezer to cut time. 

