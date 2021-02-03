How to make Big Game white chocolate pretzels | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Big Game white chocolate pretzels. White chocolate can be tricky, so if you would like to use a substitute such as almond bark, you can. Below is a recipe on how you can make this sweet snack for your Big Game party.
INGREDIENTS:
- Pretzels
- White chocolate or almond bark
- Parchment paper
- Food coloring
- Baking sheet
INSTRUCTIONS:
- The best way to melt your white chocolate is using the double boiler method. You can either do this over the stove or a safer option, boil water, put it in a large bowl, then take a smaller bowl, fill it with white chocolate and let it melt.
- Once melted, add your team’s colors to it with food coloring and then mix.
- Grab your pretzels, dip them, and then place them on parchment paper.
- Once all of your pretzels are dipped, put them in the fridge for a few hours. You can also put them in the freezer to cut time.