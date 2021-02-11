How to make chicken pot pie soup | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – With cold weather coming, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to show us how to make the perfect warm comfort meal to get through cold days and nights. Chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and only takes a few minutes to prepare. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.

INGREDIENTS:

1LB CHICKEN BREASTS (BONELESS, SKINLESS ETC)

2 CANS CREAM OF CHICKEN CONDENSED SOUP

1-1.5 C CELERY

1 ONION

1 C CHICKEN BROTH

1 BAG FROZEN MIXED VEGGIES

1 TSP PAPRIKA

1 TSP PEPPER

1TSP SALT

1 CAN OF BISCUITS OR PASTRY DOUGH AND A SPLASH OF OLIVE OIL

INSTRUCTIONS: