How to make Granny Peg’s Lemon Ice Box Pie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen celebrating National Pie Day by making Biskie’s Granny Peg’s lemon ice box pie. Of course, we have to share the recipe below, and if you want to see more amazingly delicious recipes tune into Loving Living Local every weekday at 12:30. Happy Pie Day!

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 CUP OF FRESH SQUEEZED LEMON JUICE

LEMON ZEST FROM 2 LEMONS

SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK

CREAM CHEESE

GRAHAM CRACKER PIE CRUST

INSTRUCTIONS: