How to make queso blanco for your Big Game party | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen with another Big Game recipe: queso blanco. This cheesy dish is easy to make, and you can add your staple queso additives like onions and tomatoes to amp it up. Below is an ingredients list and instructions. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • Butter
  • Cayenne, cumin & garlic powder
  • White American cheese 
  • Green chiles 
  • Whole milk or half and half
  • Nacho/corn chips

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. Start by melting 1 TBSP of butter and 1/4 Cup of milk or half and half together in a saucepan. 
  2. Add about 4-6 OZ (ounces) of white American cheese. As cheese melts, add a dash of seasonings and a little salt and stir. 
  3. Continue stirring, then add in green chiles (and your choice of additives).
  4. Once everything is combined, pour in your favorite Big Game bowl and enjoy!

