How to make taco pinwheels for your Big Game party | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head back to the kitchen to make one final Big Game recipe: taco pinwheels. These are not only delicious but very filling. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 lb ground beef
- 1 can Pillsbury refrigerated pizza crust
- 2 tbsp taco seasoning
- 3 tbsp water
- 1 cup Mexican shredded cheese blend
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400°f and lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a medium skillet, cook and brown beef until no longer pink. Drain. Add taco seasoning and water and cook for 2-3 minutes. Set aside.
- Take pizza dough out of its package and unroll it onto a flat surface. Slightly roll or press the pizza dough out into a rectangle.
- Add the taco meat evenly on top of the pizza dough. Sprinkle the cheese evenly on top.
- Starting with the long edge of the pizza dough, roll dough tightly up into a roll. Using a serrated knife, make about 1-inch slices along the roll, making about 18 rolls.
- Place rolls on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
- Serve immediately and top with desired toppings.