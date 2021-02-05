How to make taco pinwheels for your Big Game party | Baking With Biskie

Baking with Biskie
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head back to the kitchen to make one final Big Game recipe: taco pinwheels. These are not only delicious but very filling. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 lb ground beef
  • 1 can Pillsbury refrigerated pizza crust
  • 2 tbsp taco seasoning
  • 3 tbsp water
  • 1 cup Mexican shredded cheese blend

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. Preheat oven to 400°f and lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium skillet, cook and brown beef until no longer pink. Drain. Add taco seasoning and water and cook for 2-3 minutes. Set aside.
  3. Take pizza dough out of its package and unroll it onto a flat surface. Slightly roll or press the pizza dough out into a rectangle.
  4. Add the taco meat evenly on top of the pizza dough. Sprinkle the cheese evenly on top.
  5. Starting with the long edge of the pizza dough, roll dough tightly up into a roll. Using a serrated knife, make about 1-inch slices along the roll, making about 18 rolls.
  6. Place rolls on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until tops are golden brown.
  7. Serve immediately and top with desired toppings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss