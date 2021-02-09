How to make your own pizza dough | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to celebrate National Pizza Day by preparing pizza dough. You can make your own pizza dough at home, and it’s surprisingly easy! Below is a list of ingredients and instructions!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
- 2 ½ cups bread flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). In a medium bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in flour, salt, and oil. Beat until smooth. Let rest for 5 minutes.
- Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat or roll into a round. Transfer crust to a lightly greased pizza pan or baker’s peel dusted with cornmeal. Spread with desired toppings and bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Let baked pizza cool for 5 minutes before serving.