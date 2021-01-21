How to pickle onions at home

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen to taste test their chicken fajita slow cooker freezer recipe they made earlier this week. But what is a fajita without onions? So, today Biskie and Josh show us how we can make our own pickle onions at home. Ingredients and Instructions re below, and make sure you tune into more Loving Living Local, and follow @lovinglivinglocalnbc6 on Instagram.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
- red onions
- salt
- sugar
- white vinegar
- lidded jar (you can choose the size)
INSTRUCTIONS
- You’ll need to sterilize your jar. In a saucepan (large enough to fill your glass jar), fill with water, then bring to a boil. Once water is boiled, place your jar in a sink, lid off, and pour your hot water in your container.
- Once your jar has cooled off, pour out the water, dry your jar, and then set it aside.
- In your saucepan, bring equal parts water and vinegar to a boil. The amount of water and vinegar you use is based on the size of your jar. To your water, add salt to taste as well as sugar.
- While you wait for your mixture to boil, grab your onion. Don’t cut your onion straight in half. Instead, cut from root to root to avoid onion enzymes making your eyes water.
- Once the onion is cut, take a portion of your onion and make medium-thin slices. Do this until you have enough to fill the jar.
- In your jar, pack onions. Do not fill to the brim; leave a little space for your water to rise above your onions. In a sink, place your jar in a stable position, and then grab your saucepan and pour your mixture into your jar. Once filled, close your jar and leave it on the counter to cool. When cooled, store in the fridge for a few hours before eating (leave it overnight for best taste) and then enjoy!