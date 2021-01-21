How to pickle onions at home

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen to taste test their chicken fajita slow cooker freezer recipe they made earlier this week. But what is a fajita without onions? So, today Biskie and Josh show us how we can make our own pickle onions at home. Ingredients and Instructions re below, and make sure you tune into more Loving Living Local, and follow @lovinglivinglocalnbc6 on Instagram.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

red onions

salt

sugar

white vinegar

lidded jar (you can choose the size)

INSTRUCTIONS