SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –It’s National Chili Day, and there is no better way to observe the unofficial holiday than by whipping up a batch.

National Chili Day was founded by Rich Kelly of Arlington, Va, and people across the country have been celebrating it on the fourth Thursday of February since 2006.

Chili can be a simple yet hearty meal or use it as your favorite hot dog or french fry topping. It is a beloved food, especially when the weather is a little colder.

In celebration of National Chili Day, here is our favorite chili recipe.

What you will need:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 med. yellow onion (diced)

1 lb 90% lean ground beef

2 1/2 tbsp chili powder

2 tbsp ground cumin

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tbsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp ground cayenne pepper *optional

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 can petite diced tomatoes (15oz)

1 can red kidney beans (16oz) *drained and rinsed

1 can tomato sauce (8oz)

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large soup pot. Add chopped onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add ground beef and break it apart with a wooden spoon cook for 6-7 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, sugar, tomato paste, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and optional cayenne. Stir until well combined. Add diced tomatoes, kidney beans, beef broth, and tomato sauce. Stir mixture well

Let simmer for 20-25 minutes. Give chili a 5-10 minute rest before serving.