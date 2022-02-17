On today’s Baking with Biskie, we are trying a TikTok recipe with our very own Thomas, Siskron. Thomas is one of our fabulous videographer for the show, but we are always glad to have him on this side of the camera.

Today, we are trying Oreo Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls.

For this recipe you will need:

1 can of cinnamon rolls with frosting,

1 Oreo per cinnamon roll,

Non-Stick cooking spray.

Instructions:

Slice cinnamon rolls in half, horizontally, then place an Oreo on top of one of the slices. Next, you will just add the top to make it look like sandwich, then use your fingers to pinch the dough around the edges to seal the Oreo inside the cinnamon roll. Spray the inside of your air fryer basket, then set your air fryer to 350. Cook for 3-5 mins, then enjoy!!