LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen for another segment of Baking With Biskie to show us how we can still be healthy on a tight schedule. If you’re struggling with making time to eat healthily, consider making yogurt parfaits.

These snacks are easy and great for those pressed on time. All you need is your choice of yogurt, favorite fruit(s), and granola. Layer it to your liking and enjoy! Make sure you watch Loving Living Local weekdays at 12:30 to see more recipes.