Try this on-the-go Mediterranean dish

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie steps into the kitchen to make this quick on the go dish that you can easily make at home. Mediterranean chickpea salad with pita bread is a great dish to make when you’re pressed for time and still want to be healthy. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions that you’ll need to complete this recipe. Make sure you watch Loving Living local for more recipes!

SALAD INGREDIENTS

1 small head of romaine lettuce, chopped

1-2 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tomato, diced

1 small cucumber, diced

1 small red pepper, diced

1/2 small red onion, diced

3/4 cup chopped kalamata olives

3/4 cup feta crumbles

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Pita bread, for serving

DRESSING INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add dressing ingredients to a large bowl and whisk until combined. Next, add all remaining chopped salad ingredients to the bowl and stir until everything is mixed together.

Spoon chopped salad mixture into warm pita bread and enjoy!