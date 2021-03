Try this slow cooker freezer recipe | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen to show us how to prepare our slow cookers ahead of dinner night. Below are instructions for what you’ll need to complete this chicken fajita slow cooker freezer recipe, and make sure to watch Loving Living Local on Thursday to see Biskie and Josh slow cook chicken fajitas.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

TWO LBS OF CHICKEN

TACO SEASONING (PACKET OR HOMEMADE)

OLIVE OIL

FRESH LIME JUICE

BELL PEPPERS

A GALLON FREEZER BAG

INSTRUCTIONS: