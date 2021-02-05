Try this vegan/vegetarian Big Game recipe | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to make a vegan/vegetarian substitute for nachos: avocado rice crackers. The best part about this dish is that it is customizable, so you can add whatever you like. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.

INGREDIENTS:

Two avocados

Rice crackers

Pickled red onions

Baking sheet

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cut your avocados in half, remove the seed, and with a spoon, scoop out your avocado in a bowl.

2. You’ll want to choose slightly soft avocados. Firm ones aren’t ripe enough, and if it’s too squishy, they’ve gone bad, and you won’t want to use them

3. Mash your avocados, and now it’s time to add some seasonings. You can add whatever you would like, but we used salt, pepper, cumin, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Once added, mix. If you’re serving this to vegetarians, you can add feta cheese and lime, which amps up the flavor.

4. Take your crackers and either dip them straight into your avocado dip or place crackers on a baking tray and add a dollop of your avocado on each cracker.

5. Once you’ve completed that, you can top it off with pickled red onions, and then enjoy!