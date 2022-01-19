Baking with Biskie: Red Eye Gravy

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

It’s all gravy in the kitchen today. Biskie and Josh are making red eye gravy.

For this recipe you will need:

  • 2 tablespoons country ham drippings
  • 1/2 cup black coffee
  • 1/4 cup water

Instructions:

  • Warm the ham drippings in a 9″ cast iron or stainless steel skillet if they aren’t already hot.
  • Add the coffee and water and use a metal whisk to loosen any bits of ham.
  • Bring to a boil over medium high heat and cook until the mixture reduces by half–about 5 minutes or so.
  • Serve warm i with biscuits, grits and the fried country ham.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss