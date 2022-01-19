Baking with Biskie: Red Eye Gravy

It’s all gravy in the kitchen today. Biskie and Josh are making red eye gravy.
For this recipe you will need:
- 2 tablespoons country ham drippings
- 1/2 cup black coffee
- 1/4 cup water
Instructions:
- Warm the ham drippings in a 9″ cast iron or stainless steel skillet if they aren’t already hot.
- Add the coffee and water and use a metal whisk to loosen any bits of ham.
- Bring to a boil over medium high heat and cook until the mixture reduces by half–about 5 minutes or so.
- Serve warm i with biscuits, grits and the fried country ham.