Welcome to the kitchen Ron. Meteorologist Ron Young joins Biskie in the kitchen to make a decadent chocolate cobbler.
For this recipe you will need:
- 1 c flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2/3 c sugar
- 1 1/2 tbsp cocoa
- 2 tbsp butter melted
- 1/2 c milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 c chopped walnuts optional
Topping
- 1/4 c sugar
- 1/2 c brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp cocoa
- 1 c water boiling
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cocoa. Then stir in the melted butter, milk and vanilla.
- Spread the mixture into a greased 1.5 qt casserole dish (or square pan). Set aside.
- In another bowl, combine the dry topping ingredients (sugar, brown sugar, salt and cocoa). Sprinkle on top of the batter; do not stir.
- Pour the boiling water on top; do not stir.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until the top of the cake is almost set. The cake will rise to the top and a pudding will form on the bottom.
- Serve warm with ice cream.