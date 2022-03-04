Welcome to the kitchen Ron. Meteorologist Ron Young joins Biskie in the kitchen to make a decadent chocolate cobbler.

For this recipe you will need:

  • 1 c flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2/3 c sugar
  • 1 1/2 tbsp cocoa
  • 2 tbsp butter melted
  • 1/2 c milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 c chopped walnuts optional

Topping

  • 1/4 c sugar
  • 1/2 c brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp cocoa
  • 1 c water boiling

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  • In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and cocoa.  Then stir in the melted butter, milk and vanilla.  
  • Spread the mixture into a greased 1.5 qt casserole dish (or square pan).  Set aside.
  • In another bowl, combine the dry topping ingredients (sugar, brown sugar, salt and cocoa).  Sprinkle on top of the batter; do not stir.
  • Pour the boiling water on top; do not stir.
  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until the top of the cake is almost set.  The cake will rise to the top and a pudding will form on the bottom.
  • Serve warm with ice cream.