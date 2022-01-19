Baking with Biskie: Sausage Gravy

Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen, but this time with sausage gravy is on the menu.
For this recipe you will need:
- ▢1 Pound Ground Pork Sausage
- ▢2 Tablespoons Butter
- ▢⅓ Cup Flour
- ▢3 Cups Milk
- ▢¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder
- ▢¼ teaspoon Seasoned Salt
- ▢¼ teaspoon Salt, More to taste
- ▢1 teaspoon Black Pepper, More to taste
Instructions:
- Brown the sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink.
- Add the butter to the pan and stir it around until melted.
- Sprinkle the flour over the sausage and stir for 2 minutes.
- Pour the milk into the sausage and flour mixture slowly, whisking constantly until smooth.
- Whisk in the seasonings. Taste the gravy and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Serve immediately with your favorite biscuits.