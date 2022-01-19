Baking with Biskie: Sausage Gravy

Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen, but this time with sausage gravy is on the menu.

For this recipe you will need:

  • ▢1 Pound Ground Pork Sausage
  • ▢2 Tablespoons Butter
  • ▢⅓ Cup Flour
  • ▢3 Cups Milk
  • ▢¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • ▢¼ teaspoon Seasoned Salt
  • ▢¼ teaspoon Salt, More to taste
  • ▢1 teaspoon Black Pepper, More to taste

Instructions:

  • Brown the sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat until no longer pink.
  • Add the butter to the pan and stir it around until melted.
  • Sprinkle the flour over the sausage and stir for 2 minutes.
  • Pour the milk into the sausage and flour mixture slowly, whisking constantly until smooth.
  • Whisk in the seasonings. Taste the gravy and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  • Serve immediately with your favorite biscuits.

