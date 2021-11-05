LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Simple Orange Glaze the previous dish all you need is,
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
¼ teaspoon grated orange zest
One tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice, or as needed
Whisk sugar with orange zest and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. And that’s it; it’s that simple to make. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and Select the Loving Living Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: Simple Orange Glaze
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Simple Orange Glaze the previous dish all you need is,