LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make SOUTHERN SKILLET CORN. All you need for this recipe is
3 cups corn kernels, cut fresh from cob (can use frozen)
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
1 Tbsp sugar
¼ cup butter
½ cup water
1 Tbsp flour
¼ cup milk
Combine corn, salt, pepper, sugar, butter, and water in a 10-inch skillet. Cover and simmer 15 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Combine flour with milk, blending until smooth. Stir into corn.
Cook five more minutes, stirring constantly. And that’s it. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select Loving Living Local.
Baking With Biskie: SOUTHERN SKILLET CORN
