LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Yesterday, Biskie made Tomato Sauce, today she made Meatballs to use her Tomato Sauce. To make them, all you need is 1 pound ground beef, 1 pound ground pork, ½ cup Italian breadcrumbs, ⅓ cup milk, ¼ cup onion diced, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, one teaspoon Italian seasoning, one egg, ¼ cup parsley chopped, ¼ cup parmesan shredded, salt and pepper to taste—Preheat oven to 400°F.
In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients until just combined. Shape mixture into 48 meatballs, approximately 1 ½ tablespoons each. Bake 18-20 minutes or until cooked. It's effortless to make and quick for the busy family.
Baking With Biskie: Spaghetti Meatballs
