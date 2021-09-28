LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode of Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Spaghetti Sauce. All you will need for this dish is 28 oz. Can crushed tomatoes, 28 oz. Diced tomatoes (two 14 oz. cans) do not drain; six oz. Can tomato paste, 2 Tbsp. Brown sugar, ½ cup chopped white onion, two garlic cloves minced, 1 Tbsp. Dried oregano, 2 tsp. Dried basil, 1 tsp. Salt, ¼ tsp. Black pepper, pinch red pepper flakes. Set a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown and crumble the beef. Drain the fat. Add remaining ingredients to the slow cooker. Place the lid on the slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 8 hours or on HIGH for 4 hours. Stir and serve on desired noodles. I use bucatini noodles; they are giant noodles with a hollow in the center and great with slow cooker spaghetti sauce. For more Baking with Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: Spaghetti Sauce
