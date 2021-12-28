BAKING WITH BISKIE: SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – The holiday season is busy, we know, so we gotcha covered.
Check out this quick-fix party dip that will save time and add flavor to any occasion.
You can find the full recipe here!
What you will need:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 12-ounce bunch fresh spinach, finely chopped (or 1 10-ounce package frozen spinach, defrosted, drained, and finely chopped)
- Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional)
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
- 8 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn or shredded
- 4 ounces sour cream or full-fat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup Pecorino Romano or Parmesan, finely grated