BAKING WITH BISKIE: SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – The holiday season is busy, we know, so we gotcha covered.

Check out this quick-fix party dip that will save time and add flavor to any occasion.

You can find the full recipe here!

What you will need: 

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 12-ounce bunch fresh spinach, finely chopped (or 1 10-ounce package frozen spinach, defrosted, drained, and finely chopped)
  •  Pinch of red-pepper flakes (optional)
  •  Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn or shredded
  • 4 ounces sour cream or full-fat Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup Pecorino Romano or Parmesan, finely grated

