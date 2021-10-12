Loving Living Local

Baking With Biskie: Spooky Spiderweb Deviled Eggs

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Join Biskie and Josh in the Kitchen today while they make Spooky Spiderweb Deviled Eggs; these are easy to make, and who doesn’t love deviled eggs. you will need:
12 hard-boiled eggs, unpeeled
6 drops blue food color
6 Tbsp. Duke’s Mayonnaise
3 drops green food color
2 tsp. yellow mustard
2 tsp. white vinegar
Salt to taste
Black sesame seeds (optional)
Mix water and blue food color in a large bowl.
Crack the shells of the hard-boiled eggs gently with a spoon. Do not remove the shell. Put the cracked eggs in the water and food coloring mixture and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Remove eggs from the refrigerator, peel carefully, and cut eggs in half lengthwise. Scoop out the egg yolks and transfer them to a bowl. Set the whites aside. Mash the yolks with the mayonnaise, green food coloring, mustard, and vinegar, and pipe the yolk mixture into the egg whites. Garnish with black sesame seeds, And that’s it simple and easy. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.

