Baking With Biskie: STUFFED CUCUMBER BITES

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a man in Shreveport before taking the body across the Red River and dumping it in Lake Bistineau in south Bossier Parish.

Reginald Grant, 24, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Tuesday night on one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 24-year-old Borris Williams, whose body was found by fishermen in Lake Bistineau on Sunday morning.