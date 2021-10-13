LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Josh and Biskie are in the kitchen today to make STUFFED CUCUMBER BITES; these are easy to make. All you need is
One large cucumber
1 oz walnuts chopped
3 oz cream cheese
¼ teaspoon white pepper
One tablespoons Fresh parsley chopped
One teaspoon Paprika to serve optional
Cut the top and bottoms off the cucumber. Lightly peel the cucumber lengthways, leaving the odd strip of skin on as a stripe. Cut the cucumber in half lengthways and scoop out the seeds. Mix the cream cheese with the pepper and parsley with a fork in a bowl, mashing well. Add the walnuts and combine thoroughly. Spoon the mixture into the cucumber halves. Cut the cucumber halves into four quarters. Sprinkle with paprika and any extra parsley. And that’s it. It’s simple; for more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving LIving Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: STUFFED CUCUMBER BITES
