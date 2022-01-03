Baking with Biskie: Stuffed Peppers

LOVING LIVING LOCAL –

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- It may be cold outside, but things are heating up in the kitchen. Today, Biskie and Josh are making stuffed peppers. If you want to spice it up in your kitchen too, you can find everything you need below.

What you will need.

1 pound ground beef

1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix

¾ cup water

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ cup cooked rice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce, divided

3 large red bell peppers

Instructions: