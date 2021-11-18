Baking With Biskie; Sweet Potato Casserole

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode on Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Sweet Potato Casserole. All you need for this recipe is
3 cups of cooked mashed sweet potatoes
1 cup of sugar
Two eggs, beaten
1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
1/3 cups of milk.’
1/2 cup of brown sugar
1/4 cups of all-purpose flour
1/3 cups chopped nuts

Combine 1/2 cup melted butter with the following five ingredients in a mixing bowl: mix well. Pour into 2-quart casserole. Combine brown sugar, flour, 2 1/2 tablespoons melted butter, and nuts in a small mixing bowl: mix well. Sprinkle topping over sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. And that’s it, for more Baking With Biksie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select Loving Living Local.

