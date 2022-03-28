As we ease our way into warmer weather, lighter lunches may be something you’re looking for. This tomato, cucumber, avocado salad is perfect salad to help you welcome the sunshine in the healthiest way.

For this salad you will need:

Veggies; tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and the cilantro and lemon juice.

Instructions:

Chop up all of your ingredients, and place into a large salad bowl. Then. drizzle with olive oil, and lemon juice. Finally, gently toss your ingredients to combine everything, top with sea salt and black pepper.

Now, it’s time to enjoy! We hope you enjoy this salad as we did, avocado is definitely what we needed in our life today.