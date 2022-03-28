Today, Biskie and Josh are having fun in the kitchen twisting things up, because who doesn’t love bacon?
For this recipe, you only need 1 ingredient, you guessed it, BACON!!!
So, here is what you do to make twisted bacon:
- Heat the oven. You’ll want a 350°F oven so heat up your oven while you’re twisting your bacon.
- Line a baking sheet. Line a rimmed baking sheet (super important, make sure it’s rimmed so the bacon fat doesn’t spill everywhere) with parchment paper. This is so the bacon doesn’t stick to the pan and it also makes it easy to clean up.
- Twist the bacon. Take a strip of bacon and hold one edge down with one hand and use your other hand to twist it up. Place it on the baking sheet and repeat.
- Bake. Pop the bacon into the oven and bake until crispy, flipping halfway.
- Enjoy. That’s it! Use a pair of tongs to remove the twists from the baking sheet onto a wire rack or paper towels to let some of the bacon fat drain off then enjoy.