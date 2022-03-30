If you have been watching this week, you know we have a lot of grilled chicken on our hands. Today, Biskie is making a vegetable rice pilaf to pair with our grilled chicken for a tasty dish you can’t resist.

For this recipe you will need:

2 tsp olive oil

½ cup onion diced finely

½ cup carrots diced finely

½ cup celery diced finely

2 tsp chicken bouillon granules

1 cup of white jasmine rice

1 ¾ cups of water

Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste

1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

Instructions: