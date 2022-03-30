If you have been watching this week, you know we have a lot of grilled chicken on our hands. Today, Biskie is making a vegetable rice pilaf to pair with our grilled chicken for a tasty dish you can’t resist.

For this recipe you will need:

  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • ½ cup onion diced finely
  • ½ cup carrots diced finely
  • ½ cup celery diced finely
  • 2 tsp chicken bouillon granules
  • 1 cup of white jasmine rice
  • 1 ¾ cups of water
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

Instructions:

  • Heat the olive oil in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes. Add the rice and bouillon granules and cook, stirring often, for 3-4 minutes. Add the water, sea salt, and freshly cracked pepper, to taste and stir. Cover with a lid and reduce heat to simmer; cook for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let sit for another 5 minutes – don’t remove the lid!
  • Fluff the rice with a fork, taste, and re-season if needed. Toss in the parsley and mix. Serve immediately. Enjoy.