Today the Skent -N- Dent kitchen has a very special guest. Shawn Gioe, manger of Ralph & Kacoo’s is joining Biskie today to make something delicious, and budget friendly.

Feeding a family can be expensive, inflation has caused rising prices in the grocery store. The price per pound for beef and chicken has increased significantly during the pandemic, but pork prices have remained stable.

A lot of people don’t think about how far pork will go feeding a family. There is so much you can do with it. Today, we are making pulled pork using a bone-in pork butt. This one slab of meat can easily make pulled pork sandwiches’ like we are making today, but you can easily make pulled pork tacos if you want to change things up from the traditional barbeque style pork.