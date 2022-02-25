Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making an award winning White Chicken Chili. If you’ve never tried white chicken chili , we highly recommend giving this one a try.

For this recipe you will need:

1 small yellow onion , diced

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic , finely minced

2 (14.5 oz) cans low-sodium chicken broth

1 (7 oz) can diced green chilies

1 1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste

1 (8 oz) pkg Neufchatel cheese (aka light cream cheese), cut into small cubes

1 1/4 cup frozen or fresh corn

2 (15 oz) cans cannellini beans

2 1/2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie or left-over chicken*

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving

Tortilla chips or strips, monterrey jack cheese, sliced avocado for serving (optional)

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute 4 minutes minutes. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.

Add chicken broth, green chilies, cumin, paprika, oregano, coriander, cayenne pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring mixture just to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 15 minutes.

Drain and rinse beans in a fine mesh strainer or colander then measure out 1 cup. Set whole beans aside, transfer 1 cup beans to a food processor along with 1/4 cup broth from soup, puree until nearly smooth**.

Add Neufchatel cheese to soup along with corn, whole beans and pureed beans and stir well. Simmer 5 – 10 minutes longer.

Stir in chicken, fresh lime juice and cilantro. Serve with Monterrey Jack cheese, more cilantro, avocado slices and tortilla chips if desired.