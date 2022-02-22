Things are getting saucy in the kitchen as Biskie and Josh make enchilada sauce.
For the sauce, you will need:
Chicken broth
Green chilies
Butter
Monterrey jack cheese
Sour Cream.
Salt and Pepper
Watch this video, to see Biskie and Josh put the finishing touches on the enchilada sauce.
Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen to stuff and roll their enchiladas to finish off today’s dish.
To finish the enchiladas dish you will need:
Cooked chicken
Fresh cilantro
Taco size flour tortillas
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 9×13 inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
- Mix the chicken together with 1 cup of the cheese.
- Distribute the chicken and cheese mixture evenly among the tortillas. Roll up and place seam side down in the prepared pan.
- In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour; cook and stir for 1 minute.
- Add the chicken broth, whisking until smooth. Continue cooking over medium heat until sauce is thick and bubbly.
- Stir in the sour cream and diced green chiles. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Pour the sauce in an even layer over the enchiladas. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
- Sprinkle with cilantro just before serving.