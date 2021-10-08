Loving Living Local

Baking With Biskie: WITCHES BREW COCKTAIL

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today, Biskie and Josh Make WITCHES BREW COCKTAIL; all you need for this recipe is
Vodka – Regular vodka or berry-flavored vodka works well for this cocktail.
Hawaiian Punch Green Berry Rush – This is what the drink gets its green color. Grab a jug of the inexpensive bright green drink
Sprite – 7up, Sierra Mist, or any other lemon-lime soda would also work
Gummy worms – optional, but they add a fun and creepy touch to the Halloween cocktail.
Halloween nonpareils – optional for rimming the glass. Sanding sugar would be great as well.
Corn Syrup – only needed if you want to rim the glass. Honey or melted chocolate would also work.
Optional: Rim wine glass., Pour vodka, Sprite, and Hawaiian Punch over ice in a wine glass., Stir, garnish, and enjoy!

