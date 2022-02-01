The Texas St. bridge not only got a new name, but it was renovated to included new lights. The new lights will be coded by Caddo Parish students as part of the STEAM program.

The lighting of the bridge will take place on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 5:30 pm. To add a special touch to this historic date, couple are invited to share their special day on the bridge.

The celebration will also include live entertainment, fireworks, food trucks and more.

More information about the event, and how to book your big day at the Bakwoski Bridge of Lights is available online