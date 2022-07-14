SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Baptist Book Store in Texarkana, Texas has a multitude of products and services for local, national, and international churches and for the community.

Baptist Book Store can print and ship out curriculum, via their in-house printer, Bogard Press. Printed curriculums can range for all ages and can be utilized for Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and Bible Studies.

Baptist Book Store has everything for the church’s needs and supplies from communion, record materials, offering envelopes, and bulletins to name a few. They also have a wide variety of gifts, a huge card selection, jewelry, paintings, books, apparel, and so much more.

The store is located at 4605 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX, United States, 75503 and you can reach them at (903) 793-5111