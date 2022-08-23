(Loving Living Local) – Shreveport- Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau want to hear from local community members to help them with Destination Master Plan and Rebranding projects.

“We have a Destination Master Plan that’s in the works, which if you don’t know what that is, it’s gonna be a 10-year plan for our city in our area about what we can do to make Shreveport Bossier better. And so we’re doing lots of research, lots of focus groups and things so we can figure out where those places that we can invest money and do kinds of different things to make our city better. And then we’re also gonna be doing a branding project. So we’re gonna be rebranding the Shreveport Bossier area kind of coming up with a new logo, but also a new feel and new colors, ” said Jerrica Bennett, Public Relations/ Digital Content Manager with the Shreveport- Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

While this project is being led and funded by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, both Shreveport and Bossier City governments and chambers and many other community organizations make up the steering committee to inform the direction. The Destination Master Plan is a 10-year strategic path laid out for the area to increase overall visitor spending and attract more investment and talent from outside the community — and keep that in the community. The Brand Architecture is a result of research and design concepts to determine the unique identity of Shreveport-Bossier – helping our area to stand out to potential visitors as a destination and standing as a beacon of pride for our local community.

“We have gotten a whole committee together with representatives from both sides of the river from all different areas and Shreveport Bossier. So we have City government from Shreveport, City Government from Bossier City, Bossier City Chamber, Shreveport Chamber, African American Chamber of Commerce, lots of really great voices are represented on our steering committee, that’s sort of guiding this project. But again, we want it to be open to locals in the community as a whole because we want eventually for everyone to be excited and be proud about this brand,” said Jerrica Bennett.

Shreveport-Bossier CTB wants to hear from our community:

What do you love about Shreveport-Bossier? What could Shreveport-Bossier look like in 10 years? How do we get there? How would you describe the Shreveport-Bossier community? Each session will be similar and will be proctored by representatives from the firm we have hired to execute this project— MMGY NextFactor and MMGY Global.

Shreveport-Bossier CTB is hosting 3 separate town hall events to give the public an opportunity to learn about the project and provide their ideas and perspectives on the future of Shreveport-Bossier.

TOWN HALL MEETING #1

Wednesday, September 7

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Southern University – Shreveport, Louisiana

3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport, LA 71107

TOWN HALL MEETING #2

Thursday, September 8

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

BPCC – Louisiana Tech University Academic Success Center, Building H

6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

TOWN HALL MEETING #3

Friday, September 9

8:00 – 10 a.m.

Market 104 at Hilton Hotel Shreveport

104 Market Street, Shreveport, LA