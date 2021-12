GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The City of Grambling is looking to take legal action against Grambling State University for the school's plan to have security barriers around the campus. Although the City of Grambling desires to see the violence on campus stop, they are not pleased with the University making plans to block at least one city street and a state highway without consulting with them. The blockage will potentially occur from Interstate 20 to U.S. Highway 80.

"I have never received such blatant disrespect for our city. We have not had any communication from the university ever," Grambling Mayor Ed Jones said. According to Jones, he is concerned about how alternative transportation routes can affect businesses, residents who live in the area, and emergency first-response times which can increase from approximately 5 minutes to 15 minutes.