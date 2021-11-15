Benton High School Fighting Tiger Band

The combination of sunshine and a gusty south to southwesterly wind will bring very warm temperatures for the next few days. A cold front will bring rain and much cooler temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday. Thanksgiving looking rather soggy & mild.

Monday was another pleasantly warm day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 70s. The warming trend will continue both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be much warmer as temperatures will settle into the middle 50s north to near 60 south. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday’s record high in Shreveport is 84 degrees. It looks like we will fall just short with a high of 82.