Benton High School Fighting Tiger Band

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie chats with Evan McCormick, Director, Benton High School Fighting Tigers Marching Band, to tell us about this year’s marching season and big wins and fills us in on the upcoming charity concert. Under the direction of Mr. McCormick and assistant director Mr.Hands, the band has had an exceptional year, achieving all 1’s and winning “Grand Champion” at Strerlington, a first for this band! Way to go, band. You did great. Mr. McCormick would like to invite the community to come out and see the band this Thursday, November 18th, at 6:30 PM, at the Benton High School Auxiliary Gym. in conjunction with Cypress Baptist Foster CLoset; Admission is free. Just bring something to donate to the Foster Closet; a list of needed items will be below.