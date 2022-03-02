Sherron Bihm, pet advocate at Robinson’s Rescue and Bob Thames, brand manager at Great Raft Brewing are in the studio to talk about their upcoming fundraiser event.

The Best in Sheaux Brunch Part will be held on March 6th, 2022 from 11 am – 4pm at Great Raft Brewing located at 1251 Dalzell Street in Shreveport.

Provisions kitchen will be serving the brunch and $1 from each pint sold will be donated to support Robinson’s annual “Best in Sheaux” event happening on Saturday, March 12th.

Be sure to invite your friends to brunch and support Robinson’s Rescue.

For more information, you can find Robinson’s Rescue and Great Raft Brewing on Facebook.