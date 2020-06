Click here for your chance to win!

(KTAL) (LOVING LIVING LOCAL) – COVID-19 has given us all a little more spare time and maybe you’ve spent yours in your garden? Well we sat down with Akin’s Nursery and Landscape Company to tell us about how you can win their Better by the Yard Contest. You can sign up here by submitting a picture of your handy work in your garden! Watch now for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.