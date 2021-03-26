Biskie and Super-Mann discuss their first workout session | Fit For Life Friday

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Leigh Anne Chambers, Director of Events Management, joins Biskie in the studio to discuss the LSUS Summer Camps. Offering multiple classes specialized in ELA, Math, History, and Science kids from four to eighteen are eligible to participate in the summer camps. Registration is now open. You can call (318) 798- 417 and visit online at www.ce.lsus.edu.