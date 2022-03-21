In Me Before You, Louisa Clark’s existence is completely ordinary. But when she takes a job working for wheelchair-bound ex-Master of the Universe Will Traynor, she soon discovers a new purpose in life. Will has lost his desire to live, and Lou tasks herself with changing his mind—and his fate.

This is definitely one of those books that will make you question how you feel about some of life’s tough decisions.

You can pick this book up at Shreve-Memorial Library. Visit shreve-lib.org to reserve a copy today!