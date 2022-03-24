SPONSORED CONTENT — Marshall is full of hidden gems, and Black Bird Bathhouse is one of the many you will find there. Hidden in plain sight, at 311 N. Washington Avenue in Marshall, TX. This store front is the perfect place to treat yourself.

Black Bird Bathhouse offers a variety of high quality skin care products to meet all of your needs, but the best part is being able to customize the products exactly to your liking by joining a DIY bar session.

You can enjoy the DIY bar each Saturday, or you can book your own session for a party of five or more.

For more information about the Black Bird Bathhouse visit blackbirdbathhouse.com, or find them on Facebook. You can also give them a call (903) 934-0151, or send an email to blackbirdbathhousellc@gmail.com.