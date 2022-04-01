The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has some exciting news to share, and chamber member Jessica Hemingway is here to tell us all about it.

The chamber is accepting application for the Youth Leadership Program now through April 14th from high school sophomore’s in Bossier Parish. Forty to Fifty students will be selected to participate in the new program that will give them a hands on experience learning about the business world of Bossier Parish.

For more information about the Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s programs visit them at bossierchamber.com.