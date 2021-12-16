Bossier City Animal Services & Tot!

Loving Living Local
LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Shari Wood and Karen Grime from Bossier City Animal Services brought a special friend to meet Biskie!

Tot is an adorable orange and white tabby ready for his fur-ever family. He and his brother (along with many other cats and dogs!) are up for adoption through Bossier City Animal Services.

You can help these shelter pets by making donations of dog/cat food, toys, or other items to help fill their holiday stockings!

Volunteers and fosters are always needed, and they’d love to have you join the crew. To find out more about Bossier Animal Services, click here

