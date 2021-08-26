Brittany Shepherd Realtor

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Natchitoches Parish Schools have decided to move to remote learning after all due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to school officials, due to the concerns for those students and families with serious medical conditions, the Natchitoches Parish School Board will be opening COVID Virtual registration for students K-5th. They will also be re-opening registration for 6th-12th virtual learning. Students will either qualify for NVA selective enrollment or COVID-19 virtual enrollment.