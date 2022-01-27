Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen making a Cabbage Roll Soup.

For this recipe you will need:

2 teaspoons olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 pound ground beef I use 90% lean

1 onion finely diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

4 cups coarsely chopped green cabbage

2 carrots peeled, quartered and sliced

4 cups beef broth

3 8 ounce cans tomato sauce

1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons parsley

Click for instructions and printable recipe. and don’t forget to email us your recipes as well.