Caprese Chicken

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today’s recipe is a combo of a delicious caprese salad and baked chicken! Here’s how you make it happen:

Ingredients

for 2 servings

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

olive oil, to taste

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

garlic powder, to taste

oregano, to taste

1 ball fresh mozzarella cheese

1 tomato, medium

5 leaves fresh basil leaf

BALSAMIC GLAZE

1 cup dark balsamic vinegar, inexpensive

⅓ cup honey

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, season both sides of the chicken with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and oregano.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until cooked through and juices run clear.

While the chicken is in the oven, combine the balsamic vinegar and honey in a sauce pot and simmer, stirring occasionally.

NOTE: It should take about 20 minutes for the mixture to reduce.

Once the glaze has reached your desired thickness, remove it from the heat and set aside.

Remove the chicken from the oven and top with slices of mozzarella and tomato.

Broil for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese is melty and the tomatoes are slightly charred.

While the chicken is broiling, you can chiffonade (cut into thin strips) the basil.

Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the chicken and top with basil.

Enjoy!