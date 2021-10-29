LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Cindy Whittington, the Director of Carley’s Angels, and Lory Kowaleski on the board to tell us what Carley’s Angles are an animal shelter that takes hurt or elder and gets them back to health and then gives them to Angle homes. People who are don’t have anyone or more senior people to have a friend with them, also take care of all vet bills and anything else you might need to take care of the dog. For more information on Carley’s Angels, visit their website at https://carleysangelsrescue.org/.