Cauliflower Rice Stir-Fry with Food Bank of NWLA

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

6 Things You Should Know, Nov. 4

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Things You Should Know, Nov. 4"

Califlower Rice Stir Fry with Food Bank of NWLA

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Califlower Rice Stir Fry with Food Bank of NWLA"

Find the perfect ring for her with Everett Jewelry

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Find the perfect ring for her with Everett Jewelry"

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating, Part 2

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween Pumpkin Decorating, Part 2"

6 Things You Should Know | Halloween Edition

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Things You Should Know | Halloween Edition"

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating, Part 1

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween Pumpkin Decorating, Part 1"

How to Make Cauliflower Rice
Prep Time 5 minutes
Total Time 5 minutes

Freezer Friendly 1 month

Does it keep? 4 Days

Ingredient

  • 1 large head cauliflower

Instructions

  1. Wash and thoroughly dry cauliflower, then remove all greens.
  2. If using a box grater, cut the cauliflower into large chunks and use the medium-sized holes (see photo – the side commonly used to grate cheese), to grate into “rice.” If using a food processor, cut into small pieces and use the grater attachment to grate the cauliflower into “rice.” 
  3. Optional: Transfer to a clean towel or paper towel and press to remove any excess moisture, which can make your dish soggy.
  4. Once you have your cauliflower rice, it’s easy to cook (or enjoy raw)! Simply sauté in a large skillet over medium heat in 1 Tbsp oil. Cover with a lid so the cauliflower steams and becomes more tender. Cook for a total of 5-8 minutes, then season as desired (such as with soy sauce or salt and pepper).
  5. Use cauliflower rice in recipes that call for rice, such as stir fries or fried rice! Store leftovers in the refrigerator up to 5 days. Store uncooked cauliflower rice in the freezer up to 1 month.

Stir Fry

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, sliced thin

1 cup diagonally sliced carrots

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups sugar snap peas

1 large red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon  Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon  Ginger, Ground

2 teaspoons  Sesame Seed, toasted (if desired)

Instructions

Heat the oil in wok or large deep skillet on medium-high heat. Add onion and carrots; stir fry 2 minutes. Add remaining vegetables; stir fry 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

Add soy sauce, garlic powder and ginger; stir-fry until well blended. Sprinkle with sesame seed. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice. (if using cauliflower rice, heat in skillet with ½ teaspoon of ginger and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce)

*you can use frozen stir-fry vegetables or any vegetables you wish
*Cook any protein you may be adding prior to mixing with vegetables

Peanut Sauce

In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup peanut butter, 1/3 cup warm water, ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon sugar.

Spicy Soy Sauce

In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon minced jalapeno, and ½ teaspoon ground ginger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar