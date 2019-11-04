Cauliflower Rice Stir-Fry with Food Bank of NWLA

6 Things You Should Know | Halloween Edition

How to Make Cauliflower Rice

Prep Time 5 minutes

Total Time 5 minutes

Freezer Friendly 1 month

Does it keep? 4 Days

Ingredient

1 large head cauliflower

Instructions

Wash and thoroughly dry cauliflower, then remove all greens. If using a box grater, cut the cauliflower into large chunks and use the medium-sized holes (see photo – the side commonly used to grate cheese), to grate into “rice.” If using a food processor, cut into small pieces and use the grater attachment to grate the cauliflower into “rice.” Optional: Transfer to a clean towel or paper towel and press to remove any excess moisture, which can make your dish soggy. Once you have your cauliflower rice, it’s easy to cook (or enjoy raw)! Simply sauté in a large skillet over medium heat in 1 Tbsp oil. Cover with a lid so the cauliflower steams and becomes more tender. Cook for a total of 5-8 minutes, then season as desired (such as with soy sauce or salt and pepper). Use cauliflower rice in recipes that call for rice, such as stir fries or fried rice! Store leftovers in the refrigerator up to 5 days. Store uncooked cauliflower rice in the freezer up to 1 month.

Stir Fry

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, sliced thin

1 cup diagonally sliced carrots

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups sugar snap peas

1 large red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon Ginger, Ground

2 teaspoons Sesame Seed, toasted (if desired)

Instructions

Heat the oil in wok or large deep skillet on medium-high heat. Add onion and carrots; stir fry 2 minutes. Add remaining vegetables; stir fry 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

Add soy sauce, garlic powder and ginger; stir-fry until well blended. Sprinkle with sesame seed. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice. (if using cauliflower rice, heat in skillet with ½ teaspoon of ginger and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce)

*you can use frozen stir-fry vegetables or any vegetables you wish

*Cook any protein you may be adding prior to mixing with vegetables

Peanut Sauce

In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup peanut butter, 1/3 cup warm water, ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon sugar.

Spicy Soy Sauce

In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon minced jalapeno, and ½ teaspoon ground ginger.