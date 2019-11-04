Cauliflower Rice Stir-Fry with Food Bank of NWLA
How to Make Cauliflower Rice
Prep Time 5 minutes
Total Time 5 minutes
Freezer Friendly 1 month
Does it keep? 4 Days
Ingredient
- 1 large head cauliflower
Instructions
- Wash and thoroughly dry cauliflower, then remove all greens.
- If using a box grater, cut the cauliflower into large chunks and use the medium-sized holes (see photo – the side commonly used to grate cheese), to grate into “rice.” If using a food processor, cut into small pieces and use the grater attachment to grate the cauliflower into “rice.”
- Optional: Transfer to a clean towel or paper towel and press to remove any excess moisture, which can make your dish soggy.
- Once you have your cauliflower rice, it’s easy to cook (or enjoy raw)! Simply sauté in a large skillet over medium heat in 1 Tbsp oil. Cover with a lid so the cauliflower steams and becomes more tender. Cook for a total of 5-8 minutes, then season as desired (such as with soy sauce or salt and pepper).
- Use cauliflower rice in recipes that call for rice, such as stir fries or fried rice! Store leftovers in the refrigerator up to 5 days. Store uncooked cauliflower rice in the freezer up to 1 month.
Stir Fry
1 tablespoon oil
1 medium onion, sliced thin
1 cup diagonally sliced carrots
2 cups broccoli florets
2 cups sugar snap peas
1 large red bell pepper, cut into strips
1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 teaspoon Ginger, Ground
2 teaspoons Sesame Seed, toasted (if desired)
Instructions
Heat the oil in wok or large deep skillet on medium-high heat. Add onion and carrots; stir fry 2 minutes. Add remaining vegetables; stir fry 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.
Add soy sauce, garlic powder and ginger; stir-fry until well blended. Sprinkle with sesame seed. Serve over brown rice or cauliflower rice. (if using cauliflower rice, heat in skillet with ½ teaspoon of ginger and 1 tablespoon of soy sauce)
*you
can use frozen stir-fry vegetables or any vegetables you wish
*Cook any protein you may be adding prior to mixing with vegetables
Peanut Sauce
In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup peanut butter, 1/3 cup warm water, ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon sugar.
Spicy Soy Sauce
In a small bowl, stir together ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon minced jalapeno, and ½ teaspoon ground ginger.