CeJay Enterprises, LLC: The Gap

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Charles E. Johnson from CEJAY ENterprises, LLC to talk about The Gap, an event being held on October 28th through the 29th In Shreveport. For more information on this event, visit www.CLOSINGMYGAP.com.
